Adam Billings, Conservative member for Churston and Galmpton, told fellow councillors it was important to highlight the costs so the council could go back to the government and demand more help.

Nancy Meehan, director of children’s services, told the meeting: “These people have the same rights – and absolutely rightly so – as our own children in Torbay who come into care.”

Members were told 14 teenagers were currently eligible for the support package, to which the cost of social workers could be added.

The council’s children’s services department first highlighted the financial situation when asylum seekers arrived a year ago to be housed in a seafront hotel.

The board also discussed a meeting with Ofsted at which progress in children’s services was praised.

Torbay obtained a ‘good’ rating last year, having previously been in special measures.

But Ms Meehan said a lack of suitable accommodation in Torbay for young people leaving the care system could prevent it from going further.

She said Torbay needs more than 100 properties each year to service care leavers.

Mr Billings urged the council to do more to make developers include provision for local young people leaving the care system.

The meeting also adopted a new ‘Torbay Pledge’ to care leavers and children still in care.

A Home Office spokesman said: "Funding of £270 a week is made available to local authorities for each unaccompanied asylum-seeking child who turns 18 years old.

"This contribution is in addition to funding local authorities receive as part of their local government settlement.”

The Home Office also pointed out once an asylum claim has been resolved asylum seekers can access mainstream benefits.