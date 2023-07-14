A yellow weather warning has been put in place across large parts of Wales for Friday.

Travellers have been warned of possible delays to rail, air and ferry transport due to strong winds.

Drivers have been warned of standing water and spray on roads which may lead to difficult driving conditions.

Gusts of 35 (56.3km/h) to 45mph (72.4km/h) are forecast, with gusts over 50mph (80.5km/h) affecting some coasts and hills, mainly across west Wales.

The warning is in place from 09:00 BST to 19:00 BST on Friday.