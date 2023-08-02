Many of the tenants live on a state pension and say they are struggling to find the extra money, according to the Local Deomcracy Reporting Service.

Residents each received a letter in February informing them of the rise from April, but some tenants have said they did not understand it.

Macintosh Court has a communal heating system managed by the council.

Resident Linda Lee, 86, described the situation as a "mess".

“It’s such a large increase that it has put me in the red. I’ve not been in the red in years.

“We are all hanging on by our teeth. I’ve had to cut back on all the good stuff in life to pay for this."

She said she had tried to contact Lambeth Council but had only been able to get through to an automated message.

"It’s totally disorientating, Ms Lee said. "I’ve not been able to talk to anybody. I just get threatening letters saying they want more money.”