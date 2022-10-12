Irish postal service launches digital stamp
At a glance
An Post launches digital postal stamp through their mobile app
Customers will be able to write a code where the stamp would go
The digital stamp is priced at 75 cents more than its physical counterpart
The company says it will appeal to "last-minute senders" and firms
An Post, the postal service in the Republic of Ireland, has launched a new digital stamp.
Customers will receive a 12-digit unique code via the company's app which they can write onto their envelope where the traditional stamp would go.
An Post's letter sorting technology will recognise the code as a live stamp when it is being processed for delivery.
The digital stamp costs €2 (£1.76) compared with €1.25 (£1.10) for a normal one.
Garrett Bridgeman, managing mirector for An Post Commerce, said: "Here we have a product that works for everyone; busy individuals who are time-poor and want to purchase stamps at a time and place that works for them; or last-minute senders, as well as SMEs and business owners who need to post at irregular hours and may not have stamps to hand."
He said the reason for the 75 cents (66p) price difference was the "value added of getting a delivery notification".
The state-owned company said there had been increased demand from customers to provide a digitised service.
Currently the technology is only available for envelopes sent and delivered within the Republic of Ireland but it is hoped it will be rolled out for packages and international mail in the future.