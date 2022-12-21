Cyclist dies after crash with lorry
- Published
A 65-year-old cyclist has died after a crash with an HGV in Cardiff.
The incident happened shortly after 16:00 GMT on Tuesday on Leckwith Road.
South Wales Police officers confirmed a cyclist died at the scene of the crash.
The man was riding a bicycle when he crashed with with a heavy goods vehicle travelling in the direction of Sloper Road from the city centre, the force said.
Police have appealed for information and called for any witnesses to come forward.