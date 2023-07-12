Survivors of child sexual exploitation in Telford say they are "reasonably happy" over changes made after a damning report.

An independent inquiry found authorities in the area had ignored the issue and concluded 1,000 children had been abused since the 1980s.

Telford and Wrekin Council said it had actioned about half of the recommendations made by the inquiry.

Holly Archer, who was sexually abused in her teens, said the changes represented a "work in progress".