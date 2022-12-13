One of the coldest nights for nearly 10 years has been reported in Essex.

According to the Met Office temperatures of -10.7C (12.7F) were reported overnight in Andrewsfield, near Braintree.

Dan Holley, from Norwich-based Weather Quest, said it was the coldest night in the region since January 2013 and the coldest December night since 2010.

Unofficial figures showed that in other parts of north-west Essex and south Cambridgeshire temperatures dropped to -13C (8.6F), he added.