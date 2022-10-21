Arrest after vulnerable man's flat used as drugs den
- Published
Police arrested a suspected drug dealer after a vulnerable Nottingham man's home was allegedly used as a drugs den.
The man was targeted at his flat in Bentinck Road, Hyson Green.
Officers visited the victim and as they left came across a man suspected of dealing Class A drugs.
After being confronted, he ran off, but was detained after a brief chase over gardens and walls, said police.
During the chase, officers said they recovered a bag containing 15 to 20 wraps of suspected controlled drugs.
A 47-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The arrest took place shortly after 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said they believed the flat's tenant was a victim of "cuckooing", where drug dealers take over the property of a vulnerable person.