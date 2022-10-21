During the chase, officers said they recovered a bag containing 15 to 20 wraps of suspected controlled drugs.

A 47-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The arrest took place shortly after 20:00 BST on Wednesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said they believed the flat's tenant was a victim of "cuckooing", where drug dealers take over the property of a vulnerable person.