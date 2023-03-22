"Where possible" it offers a door-to-door service to places like Milton Keynes, Rushden Lakes, and Bedford.

It can also be hired privately.

The new £120,000 vehicle will have wi-fi, phone charging facilities and climate control.

Mr Dwyer said although the current bus was "still serviceable", without a replacement its future would have been in doubt.

"There has been a marked increase in passengers over the last few months.

"One factor causing this is that some other scheduled buses have been withdrawn, leaving residents with no easy way to get out to the shops.

"This is particularly true in the Turvey and Lavendon area."

Jos Daalhuizen, a volunteer driver, said passengers benefited from social support.

He said the service was "accessible where other buses are not, as we can help and support people on and off the bus".

Funds for the purchase came from £79,000 raised by the non-profit making organisation and grants from Bedford Borough Council, the Harpur Trust, The Gale Family Charity Trust, Felmersham and Radwell Community Trust, Wixamtree Trust, The Connolly Foundation and the Christopher H R Reeves Trust.

Mr Dwyer said he was "very grateful" to everyone who helped.