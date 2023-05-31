A Polish father was attacked with a golf club and his 10-year-old son harassed in what police described as a "racially-aggravated attack" at a skate park in Shropshire.

The assault happened in Stirchley, Telford, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

The man was hit several times by a group of teenage boys, who were said to be about 16 and who ran off afterwards.

He needed hospital treatment for a cut arm and bruising to his back and ribs.

His son suffered racially-aggravated intentional harassment, West Mercia Police said.

PC Sian Evans described it as a "nasty attack" and said there were a lot of children at the park who might have filmed the attack.

She urged anyone with video footage to come forward.