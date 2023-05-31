Father hurt and son abused in 'racial attack'
At a glance
A Polish father and son were subjected to a racist attack at a skate park, police said
The man was hit several times with a golf club by a group of teenagers in Telford, Shropshire
He needed hospital treatment and his 10-year-old son was racially harassed, officers added
- Published
A Polish father was attacked with a golf club and his 10-year-old son harassed in what police described as a "racially-aggravated attack" at a skate park in Shropshire.
The assault happened in Stirchley, Telford, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.
The man was hit several times by a group of teenage boys, who were said to be about 16 and who ran off afterwards.
He needed hospital treatment for a cut arm and bruising to his back and ribs.
His son suffered racially-aggravated intentional harassment, West Mercia Police said.
PC Sian Evans described it as a "nasty attack" and said there were a lot of children at the park who might have filmed the attack.
She urged anyone with video footage to come forward.
