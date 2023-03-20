She added: “From a young girl with a dream to be a professional footballer, I didn’t think any of this was a part of that dream, which makes it extra special.

"Thanks to everyone who believed and supported me, it really doesn’t go unmissed."

Aldcroft was unable to attend the meeting due to her training schedule, but her parents received the honour on her behalf.

Mayor Eric Broadbent said: “We are very proud of Beth and Zoe’s accolades in football and rugby union.

"As exports of our borough, their dedication to their sport and their personal and team successes are an inspiration to many girls and young women who have set their sights on a professional sporting career."

Meanwhile, long-serving councillors Janet Jefferson, Helen Mallory and Jane Mortimer were each made an Honorary Alderwoman.

Councillors Andrew Backhouse, Derek Bastiman, Eric Broadbent, Bill Chatt, Sam Cross, Mike Cockerill, David Jeffels and Tony Randerson were each made an Honorary Alderman.

Hazel Lynskey, a former councillor and borough mayor who died last year, was posthumously made an Honorary Alderwoman, with the award accepted by her son.

Lifetime of Service awards were presented to Honorary Alderman Godfrey Allanson and Councillor David Jeffels. Both men were elected to Scarborough Borough Council when it formed in 1974.

