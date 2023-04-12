Labrador sniffs out stolen church silverware
A haul of silverware stolen from a Lake District church two months ago was found by a dog sniffing around in the churchyard undergrowth.
Burglars broke into St John's Church in Keswick and took precious chalices and plates during a raid in February.
The vicar, the Rev Charles Hope, said he did not believe he would see any of the items again and was "gobsmacked and delighted" some had been found.
He said it was like a "miracle" to get the items back in time for Easter Sunday.
'Inquisitive dog'
Rev Hope said he would be buying the elderly Labrador, Mick, some treats to reward his "excellent nose".
The church posted on Facebook: "An Easter miracle? A neighbour's dog rooting in the churchyard undergrowth found some of our stolen silverware.
"Not of course the more valuable pieces but wonderful to have our silver back in time for Eucharist.
"Thanks to our vigilant neighbour and inquisitive dog."
Rev Hope said he was not sure if the silverware had been thrown into the underground straight after the raid or had been returned.
He said: “I had a delightful phone call at about 19.30 on Saturday to say ‘Charles I think we have something of yours’.
“Then a gentleman walked in, a local man who had been walking his dog in the churchyard and the old dog had found a plastic bag.
"Inside it was silverware, approximately a quarter of what had been stolen. It was a wonderful surprise on Easter Eve."
