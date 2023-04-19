A man in his 20s has died after he was assaulted in Dublin in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He was attacked on Harrington Street in Portabello. Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the scene at about 04:45 local time.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the victim may have been stabbed , externalfollowing a row at a hostel, but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

He was taken to St James’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A man in his 40s has been arrested by officers investigating the fatal assault.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is expected to take place later on Wednesday.