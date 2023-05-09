Animal welfare charity celebrates 70th anniversary

DucklingsAlderney Animal Welfare Society

These abandoned ducklings are currently in the charity's care

Alderney Animal Welfare Society (AAWS) is celebrating its 70th year of caring for the island’s animals.

The charity will hold a series of monthly events in the lead up to its platinum jubilee on 23 September.

On 21 May an open day will be held and other events will include a 1950s style afternoon tea and a wildlife rescue presentation.

The charity includes a veterinary clinic, kennels and cattery, and is run by a small team of volunteers and staff who are on call 365 days a year to help both pets and wild animals.

Alderney Animal Welfare Society

Renfield the kitten was rescued by the charity from the tip and after intense treatment is now "living the island dream"

The Society was set up in 1953 by nurse Margaret Cosby, who "blazed a heady trail, a clear pathway we are proud to follow", the charity said.

Kathy Kissick from the society told the BBC: “I am proud to be part of a 70-year-old independent charity clinic, kennels and cattery where we are still keeping to the original purpose: caring for the island’s animals.

"We hope we can keep the AAWS going for many more years with the continued support of the amazing staff, volunteers and islanders.”

