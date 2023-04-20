Hunt for western postal service provider starts
At a glance
Three-month cooling-off period after resignation of current provider in Peel has ended
Contract will run until March 2025, with the option of a year-long extension
Deadline for applications is 5 May
- Published
A search has begun to find someone to take over the running of sub-post services in the west of the Isle of Man.
In January, the Isle of Man Post Office asked for expressions of interest in taking over the services in Peel, after the current provider resigned.
A three-month cooling-off period following that resignation has now ended.
As a result, a formal tender process has now been launched.
Applicants would be expected to maintain counter, postal and bill payment services, which would include a counter and a parcel collection point.
The contract would be for a fixed period, until 31 March 2025, with the option to extend one year.
Deadline
The current sub-post office has been provided by an independent retailer, so any new provider may have to provide an alternative location for the services.
The deadline for applying to take over the services is 5 May.
A post office spokeswoman previously said a "number of expressions of interest to provide postal services in Peel" had been received during the initial procurement period, but a formal tender process could not progressed until after the cooling-off period.
A search was launched for someone to take over sub-post office services in the Governor’s Hill area of Douglas North and Port Erin in he south, following the resignation of the providers in both areas.
Services in Laxey and Kirk Michael have also changed hands recently, with both being relocated to EVF garages in the villages.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external, external and Twitter, external, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk