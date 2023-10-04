The head of An Garda Síochána (Ireland's police force), Commissioner Drew Harris, is to meet the Garda Representative Association (GRA) on Thursday.

It came after the first day of action by gardaí (officers) on Tuesday caused disruption to policing in the Republic of Ireland.

Many highly populated areas of Dublin were left with only one patrol car and there was a scramble to find an officer to cover the home of the Irish president, Áras an Uachtaráin.

This sparked concerns about the ability to police any protests that may emerge on budget day on 10 October - the next scheduled day of action.

Politicians were intimidated by crowds outside Leinster House - the home of the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament) as they returned from summer recess in September.

The meeting has been scheduled in the hopes of ending the five-day refusal of voluntary overtime shifts by rank and file gardaí in a row over rosters.

The commissioner met with the Garda associations collectively four times in the past week, to no avail.

The first day of action was held on Tuesday, and is scheduled to continue for another four consecutive Tuesdays, including Budget Day and Halloween.

A strike is planned for 10 November if no agreement is reached.

However, one gardaí who spoke to BBC News NI said there was a general feeling that neither side would budge in the upcoming meeting.

“Harris has his mind made up, we’re not expecting to see any movement from either side until after Budget Day," they said.

The reintroduction of what’s known as the Westmanstown roster is at the centre of the dispute.

This would mean a return to the pre-pandemic six-day working weeks, followed by four days off.

Rank and file gardaí had previously worked four days on and four off, which the majority prefer due to better work-life balance among other reasons.