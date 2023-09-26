New £15m health centre officially open to patients
- Published
Jersey's new £15m health centre is now officially ready to take patients.
The Enid Quenault Health Centre was named after former St Brelade deputy and constable Enid Quenault - who opened it at a ceremony on Monday.
Health Minister Deputy Karen Wilson said feedback on the facility had been positive so far.
Health services formerly based at the now empty Overdale Hospital have been moved to the new facility, located at the site of the former Les Quennevais School.
Ms Wilson said: "This centre has been provided in order to clear the site at Overdale, so that we can start to prepare the next stage of the development.
"Clearly, as we progress, we will keep islanders informed how and in what way we're actually going to be providing those facilities going forward.
"But today is really all about the fact that here it's working, it's up and running."
