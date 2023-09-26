Jersey's new £15m health centre is now officially ready to take patients.

The Enid Quenault Health Centre was named after former St Brelade deputy and constable Enid Quenault - who opened it at a ceremony on Monday.

Health Minister Deputy Karen Wilson said feedback on the facility had been positive so far.

Health services formerly based at the now empty Overdale Hospital have been moved to the new facility, located at the site of the former Les Quennevais School.