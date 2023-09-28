Kent parents lead call for SEND provision reform
At a glance
Parents of children with special educational needs have staged a protest outside County Hall in Maidstone
They want the current system reformed, claiming children are being left waiting for school places, even after receiving Education Health and Care Plans
A petition started by two Kent mothers calling for national reform has attracted nearly 86,000 signatures
Kent County Council said it was working on an improvement plan
Parents of children with special educational needs have staged a protest outside Kent County Council's headquarters in Maidstone.
They want reforms to the system of Education Health and Care Plans (EHCP), introduced in 2014, claiming it is "outdated and overstretched".
A petition launched by two women from Kent has already attracted nearly 86,000 signatures.
Kent County Council said it was working on an improvement plan, following an Ofsted re-inspection.
Campaigners claim local authorities are missing deadlines, with some children waiting for over a year for a school place after being given their EHCP.
Amber Collins, one of the parents behind the petition, said Kent had its own particular problems.
She said: "The problem with Kent is that the EHCP doesn't come with funding, so even when you get this in place the school then has to apply for additional funding.
"Then these children are seen as burdens, so even when you do all the right things and that's all in place, they still aren't getting the help."
Lisa Lloyd, who organised the demonstration said: "The way the system works at the moment is our children have to fail in order to get any support.
"It shouldn't be this way, they should be catching them before they fall."
Kent County Council said it was already working on an improvement plan following an Ofsted re-inspection, and was ensuring it provided the appropriate service and support for the county's pupils who have special educational needs and disabilities.
