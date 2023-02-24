A controversial decision to cancel one of the UK's longest-running Christmas markets is set to be delayed after it was "called-in".

Lincoln Christmas Market, which started in 1982, was axed by City of Lincoln Council this week over concerns about overcrowding and escalating costs.

The budget would be reallocated to events throughout the year, the authority said.

Opposition councillors have asked for the decision to be paused while a full public consultation is carried out.

The decision to axe the market came after it drew record crowds of 320,000 over four days last year - a rise on its ideal 250,000 limit.

Despite its success, the four-day event in uphill Lincoln saw long queues around the castle and Lawn area, with some visitors complaining about overcrowding.

In a statement, the Conservative group said while it acknowledged that changes had to be made, it was essential that the voices of residents and businesses in Lincoln were heard.

A consultation was needed before "taking an axe to our biggest event", it read.

Critics also accused the council of acting "like a convention of Grinches or Scrooges", with Lincoln's MP Karl McCartney saying the safety concerns were manageable.

A petition to save the market attracted more than 4,000 signatures, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.