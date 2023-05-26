Work is set to start on a new primary school in the Scottish Borders despite a £4.3m increase in costs.

Inflationary pressures have been blamed for the price of the Earlston project rising from £12.3m to £16.6m.

Despite the added budget pressure, members of Scottish Borders Council voted unanimously to give the development the green light.

David Parker, who is one of the local councillors, said the community would be pleased to see the commitment to the scheme.