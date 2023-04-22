A GP said she is running the London Marathon to raise money to help create a mental health support centre for her local community.

Dr Naushin Hossain from Luton will be taking on the iconic race for a second time, having run last year.

She has also returned from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, and previously completed a charity trek to Machu Picchu in Peru.

"I love a challenge, it makes me buzz," she said.