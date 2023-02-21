Lorry drivers told not to use village roads
Lorry drivers have been told not to drive through a number of rural villages to improve "road safety and reduce air pollution".
Buckinghamshire Council said it was taking part in a trail to cut the number of heavy goods vehicles, over 7.5 tonnes, from using roads in Cheddington, Mentmore, Wingrave, Long Marston and Ivinghoe as "shortcuts".
The Ivinghoe Freight Zone HGV restrictions aim to "minimise the impact" on residents and communities, it said.
They are the first of their kind in the county.
Steven Broadbent, Conservative cabinet member for transport, said the council was committed to making the county a "more sustainable and pleasant place to live, work and visit".
"We believe the zone will help to reduce the impact of HGVs on the community, and address concerns about road safety and air quality in the area," he said.
Signs have been put up making the restrictions "legally enforceable", the council said.
Lorries were still allowed to use the roads for commercial or residential needs, it added.
