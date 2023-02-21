Lorry drivers have been told not to drive through a number of rural villages to improve "road safety and reduce air pollution".

Buckinghamshire Council said it was taking part in a trail to cut the number of heavy goods vehicles, over 7.5 tonnes, from using roads in Cheddington, Mentmore, Wingrave, Long Marston and Ivinghoe as "shortcuts".

The Ivinghoe Freight Zone HGV restrictions aim to "minimise the impact" on residents and communities, it said.

They are the first of their kind in the county.