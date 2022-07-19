Biker, 68, suffers life-threatening injuries in crash
A 68-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The one-vehicle accident happened on the A93 Old Military Road between Braemar and Ballater at about 20:25 on Monday.
The man was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by rescue helicopter.
The road was closed for more than 10 hours overnight and reopened at about 07:00 on Tuesday.
Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.