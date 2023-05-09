He described Burnley as a "hard-working mill town" with "tough people who are so passionate and loving of their club".

"Alan Pace and his vision, Vincent Kompany and his vision and what they have been able to do, it is a perfect fit," he added.

JJ Watt played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans in the NFL before retiring in December and was voted NFL defensive player of the year three times.

Kealia Watt played for Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars, as well as earning three USA caps, and will be involved in helping to grow Burnley's women's team.

"That's one of the biggest things that my wife and I want to do," he said.

"There is so much history and tradition, we want to respect and honour that.

"The club has been around since 1882 and it will be here long after we're gone.

"We just want to help tell their story and show people what Burnley is about."

Celebrations have been in full swing since the club's Championship title win on 25 April.