The first woman of colour to be appointed lord mayor of Cardiff said she hopes to inspire different communities during her tenure.

Bablin Molik, Cardiff council’s ward member for Cyncoed, was inducted as the lord mayor of Cardiff at the annual general meeting in City Hall on Thursday.

She is the first woman to hold the post since 2019.

Ms Molik said her political journey began by wanting to "prove" that "women of colour with young kids" can "achieve greatly".