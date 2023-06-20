A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for most of the day in parts of the East of England.

They are due throughout Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, between 11:00 and 18:00 BST.

It said it could lead of difficult driving conditions.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads," a Met Office, external spokesperson said.