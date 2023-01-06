Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose body was found on farmland in County Meath last month.

The body of Mahamud Ilyas, 22, who was originally from Somalia, was found wrapped in carpet in a wooded area at Kilbride on 10 December.

RTÉ reports that Sergeant Michael Redmond of the Garda Síochána (Irish police) told Blanchardstown District Court he arrested Viorel Doroscan, 21, with an address at Bay Meadows, Hollystown, Dublin 15, at Blanchardstown Garda station on Thursday.

Sergeant Redmond told the court he was present when Sergeant Catriona White charged Mr Doroscan with the murder of Mr Ilyas at Verdemont, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. He said Mr Doroscan replied: "No Miss".

Det Sgt Emma Ryan told the court she arrested Otniel Ricardo Clejan, 21, of Verdemont, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, at Blanchardstown Garda station, also on Thursday.

The court heard she was present when Sergeant White charged Mr Clejan on Thursday with the murder of Mr Ilyas at another address at Verdemont in Blanchardstown. He made no reply.

Judge David McHugh remanded both men to appear by video link at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.

Legal aid has been granted to both men and the judge agreed that a Romanian interpreter would be provided for Mr Clejan.