Black cultural festival coming to Trafalgar Square
At a glance
A festival of black culture is coming to central London for the first time
It will showcase Caribbean food, black music, fashion and art
It is being organised by the mayor of London's office
The free event on 2 September is to be family-friendly
- Published
A new festival of black culture is to come to central London for the first time next month, it has been announced.
Black on the Square is to showcase black creative talent from the worlds of art, fashion, music and food, organisers have said.
The one-day event is part of a City Hall drive to nurture creativity from the capital's diverse communities, the mayor of London's office said.
The free, family-friendly, festival is to come to Trafalgar Square on 2 September.
The main stage will feature performances from the singer Enny and rappers BXKS, while social media personalities The Spit Game UK will be in the crowd performing freestyle raps.
Visitors will also be able to enjoy DJ sets and other live music.
Photography and art installations by black Londoners will be on display and there will be stalls from black-owned businesses.
A range of Caribbean food will also be on offer.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the festival would be a "fantastic addition to our capital’s cultural calendar".
“London’s Black communities are a vital part of the rich fabric of our city, and I am proud that this brand new, free event will showcase and champion the sheer breadth of the capital’s Black creative talent," Mr Khan said.
Other cultural events held at Trafalgar Square throughout the year include celebrations for Diwali, Eid, St Patrick’s Day, Lunar New Year, Vaisakhi, St George’s Day, Chanukah, and Pride.
Fynn Studio, creative programmer of Black on the Square, said the event would be "a moment to celebrate community, and include everyone in the cultural conversation of this city".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external