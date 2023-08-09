A new festival of black culture is to come to central London for the first time next month, it has been announced.

Black on the Square is to showcase black creative talent from the worlds of art, fashion, music and food, organisers have said.

The one-day event is part of a City Hall drive to nurture creativity from the capital's diverse communities, the mayor of London's office said.

The free, family-friendly, festival is to come to Trafalgar Square on 2 September.