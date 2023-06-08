Plans for skate park approved by council
At a glance
Plans for a new skate park have been approved for Ringmer
The facility will replace one that was removed during the construction of housing
Some residents had objected on the grounds of noise and anti-social behaviour
Plans for a new skate park in an East Sussex village have been approved by councillors.
It will be built next to a playground in a recreational park in Broyle Lane, Ringmer.
The proposals had seen objections raised by several residents, who were concerned about the site attracting anti-social behaviour.
Lewes District Council heard how the facility would replace the village’s previous skate ramps, which were lost as part of a housing development.
Supporters had argued there was a strong local demand for a skate park.
The new site will be funded by money received for housing developments in Ringmer.
The application was approved on a vote of seven to one.
The park will be a series of connected ramps constructed with spray concrete.
The local parish council says it will be suitable for both beginners and more experienced skaters.
