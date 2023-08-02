A dad who died in a motorbike crash in South Tyneside a week ago had a "heart of gold", his partner has said.

Stephen Robson was killed in the crash last Wednesday evening in the Stanhope Road area of Low Simonside, Jarrow, close to the A19.

His partner Donna said the 41-year-old "would do anything for anyone" and described him as having a "passion for life".

Witnesses to the crash, which happened shortly before 20:00 BST on 26 July, are being urged to contact police.