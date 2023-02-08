Dozens of bus services across South Yorkshire could be cut if government funding is not extended, an MP has warned.

Shadow Transport Secretary Louse Haigh said nearly a quarter of services in the county, 47 in total, were under threat due to a funding shortfall.

It comes as emergency Covid funding for transport services is due to be cut at the end of March.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said the government had provided £2bn to support bus firms nationally during the pandemic.

Ms Haigh, who is MP for Sheffield Heeley, said the Conservatives were "asleep at the wheel", risking the future of services millions of passengers depend on.

'Services will disappear overnight'

Operators are required to give six weeks notice to register any changes or cuts to bus routes.

"They have 10 days to act, or services could plunge to a record low," Ms Haigh added.

Labour said more than 1,100 routes had been cut nationally in the past year, despite the Tories promising bus services would be so frequent "you wouldn't need a timetable", and to not only halt the decline but reverse it, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Ms Haigh said Labour would reform "the broken bus system", giving communities control of their own bus routes and fares.

Jonathan Bray, director of the Urban Transport Group, said: "The future of bus services in England hangs in the balance.

"Government has provided welcome financial support, but with passenger numbers still well below pre-pandemic levels we urgently need a decision to continue funding otherwise many services will disappear overnight."

A Conservative spokeswoman said the government was doing all it could to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and maintain services.

"We've been driving the bus sector forward with £2bn in support and invested £60m to cap single tickets at £2.

"All Labour are offering is yet another unfunded spending commitment on top of the £45bn of unfunded spending they've already announced this year.

"When will they learn that spending needs to be paid for, and not just put on the national credit card?"

