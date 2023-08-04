Two hospitals are to try using a mobile translation service in a bid to remove language barriers between patients and staff.

Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals will trial the remote interpreting service for four weeks.

The service, Interpreters on Wheels, uses iPads on trolleys and the Language Line Insight application, says Alex Papp, service coordinator for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust's linguistic and interpretation department.

Staff can get in touch with live interpreters in the UK or abroad for on-the-spot translation in "more than 170 languages, in less than 30 seconds," Mr Papp said.