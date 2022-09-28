Hiding man arrested after stream crash
A police dog helped officers to track down a suspected drink driver who crashed through barriers and tried to hide in a stream in Leicestershire.
Officers arrived at Markfield Lane, in Newtown Linford, following a call at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday.
Leicestershire Police said the driver tried to run away and hide, external in the stream after crashing over barriers but PD Cato and the team located him.
A 30-year-old man was detained on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and remains in police custody.