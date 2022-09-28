A police dog helped officers to track down a suspected drink driver who crashed through barriers and tried to hide in a stream in Leicestershire.

Officers arrived at Markfield Lane, in Newtown Linford, following a call at about 23:30 BST on Tuesday.

Leicestershire Police said the driver tried to run away and hide, external in the stream after crashing over barriers but PD Cato and the team located him.

A 30-year-old man was detained on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and remains in police custody.