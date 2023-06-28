An MP has pleaded for vulnerable residents to be protected after Woking Borough Council imposed emergency spending restrictions on itself due to its £2bn debt.

All spending for non-essential services was halted after the Section 114 notice was issued earlier this month.

Jonathan Lord, MP for Woking, called for government help during Prime Minister's Questions.

Rishi Sunak said the sanctions were taken “to provide the best outcomes for residents, including the most vulnerable”.