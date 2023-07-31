'World's smallest penknife' up for auction
At a glance
A penknife believed to be the smallest in the world is up for auction
It is 7mm in length, smaller than a penny
The knife is part of a collection of more than 160 antique swords and pistols worth an estimated £40,000
Owner Brian Jackson, from Staffordshire, said the tiny penknife was made to win bets
- Published
A penknife believed to be the smallest in the world will be auctioned as part of a collection.
The knife measures 7mm (0.28 inches) in length and is smaller than a penny.
It is part of a collection of more than 160 antique swords and pistols worth an estimated £40,000, according to auctioneers Hansons.
The tiny penknife was made by a family member to win bets, according to current owner Brian Jackson, from Staffordshire.
"He made the knife and apparently won many a bet with people down the tavern that he had the smallest penknife in the world," he added.
The 79-year-old was inspired to start the collection after he had a WW1 bayonet in his bedroom as a child.
He acquired most of the weapons from auctions and antique shops.
The penknife is "the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fascinating finds", Hansons expert Matt Crowson said.
It was made in Sheffield in about 1850 and is "an incredible piece of workmanship", he added.
Mr Jackson said, for his collection, he got hold of a Malayan kris dagger after he spotted a man using it for gardening.
“Over the years some items have been displayed on walls or display cases in my home, " he said.
"Most have been kept in a large, locked room with high security."
The collection will be auctioned on 15 August at Hansons Auctioneers in Richmond upon Thames.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external