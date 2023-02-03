CCTV footage has been released of a man, external police want to speak to in connection with a rape case.

South Wales Police were called to an incident near Talbot Street in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff in the early hours of 11 December 2022.

Luke Spinks, 29, from Ely, denied a charge of rape and was remanded in custody ahead of his trial in June.

A "second, unknown male", seen using the victim's bank cards, is now urged to come forward.