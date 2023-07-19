States supports buying Greve de Lecq cafe
Jersey politicians have supported plans to buy a former cafe and car park at Greve de Lecq for public use.
Deputy Lyndon Farnham proposed the States should buy the £5m site of the former Cafe Romany in June.
The site was set to be turned into a private home after the former cafe was sold in 2020, with planning permission approved for a four-bedroom home and 100-seat eatery in 2022.
The States Assembly must now approve a proposed price before completing the purchase.
As a result of the vote - which saw 32 States members for, 10 against and one abstention - officials are to enter negotiations with the site's current owner.
Ministers have been asked to ensure they do not pay over the odds for the property.
