Jersey politicians have supported plans to buy a former cafe and car park at Greve de Lecq for public use.

Deputy Lyndon Farnham proposed the States should buy the £5m site of the former Cafe Romany in June.

The site was set to be turned into a private home after the former cafe was sold in 2020, with planning permission approved for a four-bedroom home and 100-seat eatery in 2022.

The States Assembly must now approve a proposed price before completing the purchase.