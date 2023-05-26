Weapons crackdown at young offenders' institution
At a glance
A report in April branded conditions at Cookham Wood YOI "a scandal"
Specialist teams using dogs will now search for weapons
Educational opportunities will also be improved for youths in detention
The prisons minister says the situation is "unacceptable"
The prisons minister has approved a series of urgent measures in a crackdown on weapons at a young offenders' institution.
Search teams using dogs will be deployed at Cookham Wood, in Rochester, Kent, to hunt for weapons.
It follows a report in April by the chief inspector of prisons, who called conditions "a scandal".
Prisons Minister Damian Hinds said the findings showed "unacceptable failings" at Cookham Wood.
He said: "Children should feel safe in custody and leave in a better state than when they entered it.
"These measures to tackle gang violence and improve education will make sure we can rehabilitate these children and reduce their risk of reoffending."
The new measures will see dedicated search teams using dogs to hunt for weapons.
Also, an improvement notice has been issued to Cookham Wood’s outsourced education provider, requiring them to develop an action plan.
The institution is also receiving extra resources to help recruit and retain staff.
April's inspection found a quarter of the boys being detained had spent days in solitary confinement, a situation the Ministry of Justice said has already been improved.
