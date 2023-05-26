The prisons minister has approved a series of urgent measures in a crackdown on weapons at a young offenders' institution.

Search teams using dogs will be deployed at Cookham Wood, in Rochester, Kent, to hunt for weapons.

It follows a report in April by the chief inspector of prisons, who called conditions "a scandal".

Prisons Minister Damian Hinds said the findings showed "unacceptable failings" at Cookham Wood.