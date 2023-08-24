Elliot Badrick, senior animal care specialist for the sanctuary, said: “It’s hard for the pups at this time of year.

"Our beaches are still busy which means human disturbance is a huge risk and we’re likely to see more pups coming in for this reason."

He said young grey seal pups which still have their white coats are much more vulnerable, meaning extra precautions are needed in its hospital to ensure they rest and put on weight for a healthy recovery.

The grey seal found had been monitored by British Divers Marine Life Rescue volunteers but, as the beach was so busy, its mother was unable to return for it.

The pup was transferred to a vet which found wounds to her flippers and a lung infection.

The common seal was "completely malnourished", with swelling around his muzzle and a large ulcer in one eye.

Both were taken to the sanctuary's seal hospital for rehabilitation.

Mr Badrick added: “It’s been some time since we last took in a common seal.

"Despite their name, they’re not very common around the Cornish coastline.

“However, Hugh Grant is bright and active and we’re hopeful we can help him successfully through the rehabilitation process."

Rescued pups are monitored and treated, then moved into rehabilitation pools before heading back into the wild.

The charity is reminding people that disturbance can lead to death for seals and it is urging everyone to keep children and dogs away from them.