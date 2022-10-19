A man has been arrested after a hammer was found in a stolen car.

T﻿he car had been taken from a property in Hawthorne Avenue, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, overnight on Sunday.

I﻿t was spotted by police in nearby Beeston at about 12:00 BST on Monday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified, possession of an offensive weapon and driving without insurance.