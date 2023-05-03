Water supply issues affecting parts of Surrey
At a glance
About 60 properties in Guildford and Redhill are experiencing water supply issues
Thames Water said it was delivering bottled water to vulnerable customers
The supplier has also set up a bottled water station in Cranleigh
- Published
About 60 properties have been affected by water supply issues in Surrey.
Residents in parts of Guildford and Redhill have reported no water or low pressure on Wednesday.
Thames Water have apologised to customers and said supplies should return throughout the afternoon.
Deliveries of bottled water are being made, the supplier said.
Properties within the GU6 and GU8 postcodes of Guildford and RH5 postcode of Redhill have been impacted by the issue.
"This is mainly being caused by technical issues at Ashlands Reservoir near Godalming, which supplies the area around Chiddingfold and Dunsfold," Thames Water said on its website.
The supplier has apologised to residents and businesses impacted by the outage and confirmed it was making deliveries of bottled water to customers on the priority services register.
A bottled water station has opened at Cranleigh Leisure Centre, in Village Way, Cranleigh.
Thames Water also said there were technical issues at Netley Mill Water Treatment Works in the early hours of Tuesday.
The supplier said it was continuing to reduce the impact by pumping water from tankers into the local supply network.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.