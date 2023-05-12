Work to replace 70 miles of leaky water pipes begins
Thames Water has begun work to replace 70 miles (112km) of leaky Victorian pipes across London and the Home Counties.
The £700m investment is expected to save about 11 Olympic swimming pools worth of water every day.
The firm hopes to reduce the amount of leaks in the capital by 50% by 2030.
It said it wanted to "ensure our infrastructure is fit for the 21st Century".
Nevil Muncaster, London operations director at Thames Water, said the recent drought had placed immense pressure on the pipes and resulted in more being damaged.
“The impact of climate change and increasing population size is evident, which is why we’re committed to upgrading London’s Victorian pipes, investing millions to ensure our infrastructure is fit for the 21st Century," he said.
The project has been backed by water regulator Ofwat and the Greater London Authority (GLA).
Shirley Rodrigues, London deputy mayor for environment and energy, said: “It is right that Thames Water continues to invest in London’s water infrastructure, and this much-needed funding will help bring the ageing system into the 21st Century, tackle leaks and save water.
"Whilst this investment is welcome, we are in a climate emergency and there is still more work to be done to give Londoners the water supply network they deserve.”
