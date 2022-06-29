Golden eagle project lands ecology award
A pioneering project to boost golden eagle numbers in southern Scotland has been recognised for its ecological efforts.
There are now estimated to be more than 30 birds in the area - the highest figures recorded since the early 19th Century.
The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP) has been relocating chicks to the region since 2018.
It has now been given the Tony Bradshaw Award for Outstanding Best Practice from the Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management (CIEEM) in recognition of its work.
Head of policy Jason Reeves said: “Our vision at CIEEM is to create a healthy natural environment for the benefit of current and future generations and SSGEP is a fantastic example of this.
"Through exceptional stakeholder engagement and partnership working, the project has demonstrated how we can all make a difference by working together to create a world rich in biodiversity for the benefit of us all – now and in the future."
Michael Clark, who chairs the SSGEP project board, said it was delighted to receive the honour which he said was testament to the hard work of the team to relocate birds to the Moffat hills.
Earlier this year it was revealed that numbers in the area had reached new heights with older birds now being brought to southern Scotland.
If they settle it could see numbers rise even further in a region where there were fewer than five breeding pairs just four years ago.
In addition to its ecological efforts, the SSGEP also stages the Moffat Eagle Festival with a second edition planned from 16 to 18 September this year.