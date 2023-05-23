Construction work on a new 10-mile (16km) dual carriageway through Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire will begin by the end of the year after legal action by environmentalists concluded, National Highways said.

The £950m route, external, running south of St Neots, will connect the Black Cat and Caxton Gibbet roundabouts, allowing vehicles to flow more freely between Bedford, Cambridge and further afield.

National Highways said work could start because the Court of Appeal refused Transport Action Network's (TAN) latest objection to the government's decision to green light the project.

The new road, which will be called the A421 instead of the A428, is now expected to open in 2027.