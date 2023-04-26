Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at an address in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.

Police said the victim, who was 36, was discovered at about 08:00 BST at an address on Camp Hill Road.

Detectives believe his death could be linked to an altercation at a nearby park at about 18:15 on Tuesday.

Warwickshire Police said the attack was thought to be an isolated incident.