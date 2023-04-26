Two boys, 15, arrested in murder inquiry
Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at an address in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
Police said the victim, who was 36, was discovered at about 08:00 BST at an address on Camp Hill Road.
Detectives believe his death could be linked to an altercation at a nearby park at about 18:15 on Tuesday.
Warwickshire Police said the attack was thought to be an isolated incident.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time," said Det Insp Collette O’Keefe .
“Though we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider public, residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for their reassurance.”
The force appealed for anyone who witnessed the altercation at Snowhill Recreation Ground on Tuesday evening, or who may have dashcam footage, to report it to police.