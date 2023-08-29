Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after being hurt in a crash with a car in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to the crash on the A61 Sir Frank Whittle Road at 12:03 BST on Tuesday.
The injured man was taken to hospital where he remains.
Sir Frank Whittle Road is currently shut in both directions, with motorists advised to find alternative routes.
