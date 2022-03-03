Man's 'terrifying' wait to hear from Ukrainian family
A man whose family are trapped in a Ukrainian city being bombed by Russian forces says the wait for updates about their safety has left him "terrified".
Anton Levsiushkin's sister Nastia Levsiushkina and her family, including her two-month-old baby, live in port city Mariupol, which has been under constant bombardment for days.
Mr Levsiushkin, who now lives in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, has been helping co-ordinate relief efforts to help refugees fleeing cities like Mariupol.
He said "doing something" had helped distract him from the worry between news from his loved ones as they try to escape to the UK.
Mariupol has been without electricity and water for two days while intense fighting goes on around fleeing residents.
It has meant updates between Mr Levsiushkin and his family have been sparse.
"People there are running out of water and food," he said, adding his twin sister Nastia was trying to leave the city.
Mr Levsiushkin, 38, moved to the UK when his company offered him work in 2014 and he became a British citizen in 2020.
"At some point you reach that threshold where you understand that if you just carry on worrying and thinking about it all the time and checking the news every second it's going to paralyse you," he said.
He described Russia's President Vladimir Putin as a "mad man" who was trying to "paralyse our will, our efforts".
"The best way to fight that is to do something."
Mr Levsiushkin said his priority was getting his sister out of the city and on a plane to the UK, where he would look after them.
He said the Russian forces needed to agree a "green corridor" to allow residents caught up in the conflict a chance to get to safety.
While speaking with the BBC, Mr Levsiushkin received a text from a friend in Ukraine, who said his sister had reached them in another part of Mariupol.
"I know she's safe now. It's a huge relief," he said.
