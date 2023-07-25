A murder investigation saw more than 1,000 people spoken to, hundreds of hours of CCTV footage examined and more than 2,000 exhibits seized, police said.

Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber said the force was “still determined to get answers for Ashley's family”.

“I am hoping that, following the passage of time since his death, someone may have information that they can now share with us,” he said.

In a statement, Mr Dighton's family urged anyone with information to “do the right thing”.

“Since this tragic news, our family has been destroyed,” the statement said.

“Our father and mother have not been the same since and I don't think any of us have slept properly.

“He has been cheated cruelly out of the happy future he deserved.

“As a family, we ask anyone who has any knowledge of what happened to Ashley to please come forward. We really need to know why Ashley was taken from us and there are people who know.

"Alliances change and people move on and have children of their own. What may have been difficult once to talk about may be different now.”