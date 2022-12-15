A former greyhound stadium that operated for about 89 years could be demolished to make way for a number of business premises.

Fengate Holdings Ltd, which owns Peterborough Greyhound Stadium, has submitted plans to Peterborough City Council, external for nine units to be built on the site, which shut in May 2020.

The application said it would "create new job opportunities and support and strengthen the role of the Fengate area as an employment hub within the city of Peterborough".

It is expected the application could take more than 20 weeks to be considered.