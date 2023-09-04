Deputies have been asked to support plans for a Goods and Services Tax (GST) and reforms to social security, alongside £310m of borrowing, by Policy and Resources (P&R).

In February, deputies rejected proposals for a 5% GST, a reduced rate of income tax for earnings up to £30,000, reforms to social security contributions and a £600 increase to income tax allowances.

Politicians have now been shown three options for how future big building projects will be funded.

One of the options is for no borrowing and a "very reduced" capital portfolio, while the other is for £200m of borrowing and a "reduced" capital portfolio.