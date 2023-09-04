New tax reform proposal includes GST for Guernsey
At a glance
Three options for how future building projects will be funded will be put forward to the States by the policy and resources department
They include the introduction of a goods and services tax (GST)
The states rejected proposals for a GST in February
A debate is expected to take place in October
Deputies have been asked to support plans for a Goods and Services Tax (GST) and reforms to social security, alongside £310m of borrowing, by Policy and Resources (P&R).
In February, deputies rejected proposals for a 5% GST, a reduced rate of income tax for earnings up to £30,000, reforms to social security contributions and a £600 increase to income tax allowances.
Politicians have now been shown three options for how future big building projects will be funded.
One of the options is for no borrowing and a "very reduced" capital portfolio, while the other is for £200m of borrowing and a "reduced" capital portfolio.
P&R said the reforms to the island's tax system were needed to plug a deficit which is projected to be £100m by 2040.
It is expected P&R will publish its Funding and Investment Plan on Monday 11 September, after delaying its proposals a month.
All three of the options presented include cost reductions across the States.
Option one is for no borrowing and £190m for a "very reduced" capital portfolio. Option two is for £200m of borrowing and £375m for a "reduced" capital portfolio.
P&R said its preferred option was number three, which included a "full progressive tax package with social security reform and GST, £310m of borrowing and £510m for a "full" capital portfolio.
A debate on the plan is expected in October.
